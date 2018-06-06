Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police are appealing for help to trace Nicholas Mason after the elderly woman was attacked in her home

An 86-year-old woman has been left with broken bones in her neck and back after being assaulted in her own home.

West Midlands Police said they believe she was attacked during an attempted burglary, but said nothing was taken.

Officers have named 43-year-old Nicholas Mason as the prime suspect in the incident and have appealed for the public's help in tracing him.

It happened in Greenwood, Yardley, Birmingham at about 06:30 BST on Tuesday.

Det Sgt Tom Lyons said: "An elderly woman was left with nasty injuries in her own home - the place she should feel the safest - and we are determined to find who was responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police.