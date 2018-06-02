Image caption Police were called to reports a person had been hit by a tram at about 05:00

A body has been found by police investigating reports a person was hit by a tram.

British Transport Police (BTP) and paramedics were called to Trinity Way tram stop in West Bromwich shortly before 05:00 BST on Saturday.

A BTP spokesperson said "a person was pronounced dead at the scene".

The incident meant the Midland Metro tram service, which connects Birmingham to Wolverhampton, was temporarily suspended.

Midland Metro says services have since begun to run as normal.

A BTP statement said: "Officers are now working to locate the person's next of kin and to establish how they came to be on the tram tracks."