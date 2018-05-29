Man sentenced over young mum's Lower Gornal crash death
A 22-year-old man has been jailed for six years after pleading guilty to causing the death of a young mother by dangerous driving.
Tyler Kendall, of Whitebeam Close, Dudley, also admitted causing serious injury to Vikki Jones's 11-year-old daughter Talia.
The two-car accident happened on Wood Road, Lower Gornal, on Friday 22 September at 22:10 BST.
Ms Jones, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kendall was also banned from driving for eight years at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
In a statement Ms Jones's family said: "We lost the most beautiful, caring, loving, funny, kind hearted person you could ever wish to meet.
"She was a fantastic mother, and a brilliant role model.
"Losing her has put a great big hole in all of our lives that can never be replaced."