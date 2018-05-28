Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Residents have filmed the flooded streets around Birmingham

Storms caused flash flooding across the West Midlands as more than a month's rainfall deluged parts of Birmingham in just one hour on Sunday.

A man in his 80s died in Walsall after his vehicle was submerged in flooding and parts of Northamptonshire were hit.

Met Office amber weather warnings of rain and thunderstorms are in place this afternoon for East Anglia, London and the South East and the South West.

The South East could also experience the hottest day of the year so far.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to Lichfield Road in the Rushall area of Walsall shortly after 02:00 BST where the man in his 80s was reported to be stuck in his car in flooding.

He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. His family has been informed.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Far Cotton area of Northampton was hit by flash-flooding

West Midlands Police said some roads in Birmingham were still affected by flooding and advised drivers not to ignore road closure signs.

One major route in the city was left impassable because of water up to 5ft deep.

The Far Cotton area of Northampton was severely flooded along with major roads in the county including the M1 and A45.

The Environment Agency has issued multiple flood warnings and alerts.

But Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said temperatures could hit highs of 28C or 29C in the South East.

He said: "It all depends how much cloud develops. There's a chance we could see the warmest day of the year."

Image caption Wheelie bins floated down the road as floods submerged Sir John's Road, Selly Park

Image copyright Katherine Reeve Image caption Cars were submerged on Pershore Road in Selly Oak

The Met Office said a site at Winterbourne, in Edgbaston, recorded 58mm of rainfall in just one hour on Sunday afternoon, and 81mm in a 12-hour period.

The monthly average for the West Midlands region in May is 55mm, Mr Snell said.

But he said the torrential rain had been "very localised", pointing out that another site 10 miles away at Coleshill recorded just 3mm of rain in 12 hours.

BBC journalist Rebecca Woods said she had driven past a large number of flooded and closed roads in the Harborne and Selly Oak areas.

She said she had seen flooded houses and it had taken her 90 minutes to drive about five miles.

In Sir John's Road, Selly Park, homes flooded and cars were under water, while wheelie bins floated down the road.

Resident Stu Dunigan said water was above waist height, almost submerging cars on the street.

Image caption Waters were above waist height on Sir John's Road, which was also badly flooded in June 2016

It is the second time in two years the street has flooded. More than 100 homes were flooded June 2016 causing some residents to leave their houses.

Some had only recently returned before Sunday's floods.

Trevor Thomas, who lives in Kings Heath, had to leave his home when it was flooded with six inches of water.

Mr Thomas, 51, is severely disabled and had to be taken to stay with his 73-year-old mother, Pat Thomas, at her home in Kings Norton.

She said the house was not suitable for her son and they both had to sleep on the sofa as she could not get him upstairs to bed.

Image copyright Costa Pietraroiu Image caption Homes and shops were surrounded by flood waters in Far Cotton after heavy rain fell

Northampton council leader Jonathan Nunn and councillor James Hill visited St Leonard's Road in Far Cotton to speak people affected by flooding.

Mr Nunn said: "We want to know exactly what happened and work out ways to prevent it happening again."

Part of the M1 and A45 in the county were under three feet of water and drivers were trying to pass through the floods.

Image copyright James Hill Image caption The fire service used dinghies to ferry vulnerable people away from flooded areas in the St Leonard's Road area of Far Cotton, Northampton

Image copyright James Hill Image caption A shopkeeper in Far Cotton sweeps out flood waters after the deluge ends

The A5 remains closed in both directions in the border area of Leicestershire, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire, between the junctions of the A426 at Churchover and the A428 near the Dirft rail terminal to the east of Rugby.

There are high levels of floodwater and Highways England is working to re-open the road as soon as possible.

Police said drivers should avoid the area.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) said it had also been "extremely busy" dealing with flooding calls on Sunday evening.

The Environment Agency has more than 20 flood warnings and more than 40 flood alerts in place covering much of Central England.