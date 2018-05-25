Image copyright West Midlands Police/Family Handout Image caption Daniel Blount, 31, was fatally injured in a collision on 25 April in Kingstanding

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a van driver killed in a crash with a car.

Daniel Blount, 31, was fatally injured in the collision on 25 April in Kingstanding, Birmingham, and his two passengers were seriously hurt.

Andre Thomas, 25, of Cradley Croft, Handsworth, Birmingham, was charged with murder on Thursday.

He spoke only to confirm his name at Birmingham Magistrates Court where he was remanded in custody.

Mr Thomas, who in addition to a murder charge is accused of wounding two other men with intent, is due to appear at the city's crown court on Tuesday.

Police are seeking witnesses to the collision.