Image copyright West Midlands Police/Family handout Image caption The family of Daniel Blount said their lives would "never be the same without him"

A man has been charged with murder after a van driver was killed in a collision with a car.

Daniel Blount, 31, was fatally injured in the crash on Kingstanding Road, Birmingham, on 25 April.

Andre Thomas, 25, of Cradley Croft, Handsworth, was charged with murder on Thursday and is also accused of wounding two other men with intent.

He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

The car which collided with the Ford Transit van did not stop at the scene, police said.

Two other men in the van suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Thomas was arrested by officers on Wednesday night.

The family of Mr Blount, from Kingstanding, previously released a tribute in which they said: "Our lives will never be the same without him."

Police are still urging witnesses to come forward.