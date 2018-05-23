Image caption The man died at the scene in Handsworth's Maxwell Avenue

A murder suspect was arrested trying to board a ferry in Dover following a fatal shooting in Birmingham.

The 23-year-old, from Birmingham, was detained overnight after a man aged 22 was found in a car with gunshot wounds, West Midlands Police said.

He was discovered in Maxwell Avenue, Handsworth, at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday and died at the scene.

West Midlands Police force's area had more than double the national average of gun crimes between 2015 and 2016.

A woman, also aged 23 and from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The pair are in police custody in Kent and were due to be brought to the West Midlands for questioning.

Det Insp Warren Hines said: "We have had an overwhelming amount of information from members of the local community which has enabled some really swift progress to be made with this investigation."

Armed crime has seen a rise in recent weeks. Adbul Rahman was killed at a barbecue, Ozell Pemberton, 16, was fatally stabbed and an 18-year-old was shot in the arm in separate incidents in Birmingham.

David Jamieson, the West Midlands crime commissioner, has launched a new secure knife container while a gun amnesty - the second in six months - is also under way.