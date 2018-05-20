Image copyright Amber Silk Image caption A fundraising page has been set up to support the family of Ozell Pemberton

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was found with a fatal stab wound in a busy shopping street.

Ozell Pemberton, 16, was found with a wound to his chest at Lower Parade in Sutton Coldfield on Thursday afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy is in custody after handing himself in on Friday.

Following the second arrest, West Midlands Police said it believed "another two people were involved".

The attack reportedly took place near a McDonald's and a group of bus stops.

Police said there had been disorder in the area at the time, at about 15:30 BST, and several people were seen fleeing.

Officers have been granted more time to question the 17-year-old boy.

'Senseless crime'

Det Ch Insp Edward Foster said the two remaining suspects should "do the right thing" and hand themselves in.

He added: "Our investigation is progressing at speed - we have seized and are examining many hours of CCTV footage and the scene of the stabbing has been forensically examined."

A fundraising page, set up by Ozell's family and friends to cover the cost of his funeral, has received more than £1,000 in donations.

Image caption Dozens of floral tributes were left at the scene

A statement on the page said: "A lot of people will know Ozell as a fun-loving and caring boy. His family are so appreciative of all the support.

"Our aim is to fund the funeral and any further support his immediate family may need in the next few months after this devastatingly senseless crime."

A friend of the victim, Amber Silk, 17, of Castle Vale, said: "Ozell was so lively, so full of energy, and had a really kind heart. He didn't deserve this."