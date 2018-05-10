Image caption A portion of ceiling collapsed on a class of year two pupils

A child was taken to hospital and others were injured when part of a ceiling collapsed at a primary school in Birmingham.

Nechells E-ACT Primary Academy was evacuated when a portion of a classroom ceiling fell on a group of year-two pupils at about 09:20 BST.

The academy said the child was taken to hospital as a "precaution" and the evacuation was also precautionary.

The school has been closed and parents have been contacted.

Image caption The primary school said it will investigate "fully" at the earliest opportunity

West Midlands Ambulance Service said its staff treated three children and one adult when they arrived at the scene.

A seven-year-old girl, Sara, said she was in the classroom when "half of the roof came down".

She said she saw blood on her friend's neck and the children "cried a lot because we were scared".

Image caption Seven-year-old Sara said she saw blood on her friend's neck after the ceiling came down

Nassir Khan, whose son attends the school, said he left his job nearby when he heard the ceiling collapsed, but nobody from the school contacted him or his wife.

His son was "very scared", he said, and told him there was "lots of dust".

The school said it will be "fully investigating" the cause of the ceiling collapse "at the earliest opportunity" and will remain closed on Friday.