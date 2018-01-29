Birmingham & Black Country

Man arrested in Birmingham murder probe after woman's body found

  • 29 January 2018

A man has been arrested over the murder of a 61-year-old woman found dead in Birmingham.

The woman's body was discovered at a property on South Road, in the Erdington area, just after 02:00 GMT, West Midlands Police said.

A 52-year-old man from South Road has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police said inquiries were still ongoing and called for anyone with information to come forward.

