A former England footballer is to receive an honorary doctorate next month for his charity work.

Geoff Thomas is being given the award by Birmingham City University, to recognise the millions of pounds he has raised for blood cancer charities.

The former Wolves and Crystal Palace player left football in 2002 and was diagnosed with leukaemia a year later.

However, he overcame the disease two years later and has since been a prolific fundraiser.

A few months ago he and three other cyclists became the first amateur team to cycle all three of the Grand Tours consecutively.

Mr Thomas also played for Nottingham Forest amongst other clubs in a career that spanned approximately 20 years.

He had been give three months to live when he was diagnosed with leukaemia, but receiving a stem cell transplant and treatment saw him go into remission, the university said.

He started the Geoff Thomas Foundation in 2005, which raises funds to fight cancer and regularly takes part in activities for the charity Cure Leukaemia. He has also ridden a number of charity bike rides.

Speaking about the honour, Mr Thomas said he was proud his achievements were being recognised.

"From the bottom of my heart, I am humbled and honoured to be receiving this award from Birmingham City University."

The award will be given at Birmingham Symphony Hall on 8 January.