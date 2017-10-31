Image copyright West Midlands Police/BBC Image caption Nidal Alboraiki will be on licence for life

A man who deliberately mowed down a 36-year-old has been given a life sentence.

Nidal Alboraiki, 21, ploughed into Ben Morse, from Halesowen, in the early hours of 1 May as he returned from a night out with friends.

Mr Morse died from "catastrophic head injuries" in hospital.

Alboraiki, who was found guilty by a jury, was ordered to serve a minimum of 15 years when he was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

He was also convicted of perverting the course of justice.

The court heard he arranged to dispose of the car used, asked his younger brother to hide his phone and lied in a police statement.

Passing sentence, Judge John Burbidge QC said the defendant's young age led him to reduce the minimum tariff imposed.

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Ben Morse, 36, suffered "catastrophic head injuries" when Alboraiki's car hit him

Judge Burbidge dismissed Alboraiki's claim Ben and his friends "surrounded" his car on Cherry Street, Halesowen, shortly after midnight on 1 May.

"You reversed, turned around again, accelerated fast, as fast as your car would go, flat out, without swerving. The victim's body was flung up, his head hit the windscreen and he was thrown to the ground."

Alboraiki, whose family watched in court as he was sentenced, will be on licence for life.

Det Insp Ian Wilkins of West Midlands Police said Alboraiki "callously left the scene knowing he had seriously injured someone and went to great lengths to cover his tracks".

Mr Morse's mother Gay Jones said: "It was never about the sentence, you could give him 50 years and it wouldn't bring Ben back. We just wanted him [Alboraiki] to be labelled a murderer."

"We just wanted justice done."