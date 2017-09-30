Image copyright Google Image caption The 14-year-old boy was stabbed several times, police said

A 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed on a Birmingham street.

The teenager was attacked just after 01:00 BST near to a mosque in Herbert Street in Small Heath, police said.

He was stabbed several times and taken to hospital by paramedics in a critical condition.

A 29-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police have not ruled out the attack could be racially motivated.

A police cordon near the Maarif e Islam mosque and the junction with Chapman Road is in place while specialist teams carry out forensic investigations.

Det Insp Jim Colclough said: "We do not believe it to be terror-related. The motivation for the attack is not yet known, we are keeping an open mind as to whether it could be racially or religiously motivated.

"We are working closely with local communities and have increased our local police presence in the area to provide reassurance and be on hand to answer any questions or concerns that people may have.

"This is a tragic event which has left a young boy in hospital fighting for his life, so I'd urge anyone who was in the vicinity, saw what happened, or has any other information which may help our investigation to contact me or my team..."

Amjad Shah, general secretary of the Hussainia Mosque, confirmed the 14-year-old was a member of the congregation at the place of worship.

"This was a cowardly and unprovoked attack and the victim is critically ill in hospital," Mr Shah said.

"The board of trustees and the entire community is praying for his swift recovery."

Stressing the motivation for the attack was not yet clear, Mr Shah added: "Background checks so far have not associated the suspect with any particular mosque or community.

"The board of trustees emphasises that whatever the motive behind this attack, it should not be sensationalised and neither used as a justification to spread hatred or incite violence."