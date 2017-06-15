Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mulholland, right, used to live in the shared accommodation block where a blind pensioner was robbed

Robbers who subjected a blind woman to a "grotesque" ordeal were caught after she recognised one of their voices.

Sarah Mulholland was with James Conlon when she rushed into the 72-year-old's Birmingham flat in June 2016 shouting "where's the money?".

But Mulholland had once lived at the shared accommodation block in Handsworth and the victim recognised her voice.

Mulholland and Conlon were jailed for four and eight years respectively.

West Midlands Police said Mulholland, 34, and Conlon, 28, threatened the pensioner before he slapped her across the face and the pair escaped with cash.

The victim told police she recognised Mulholland's voice and, when the robber returned to the block the following month, officers were alerted and she was arrested on site.

Both admitted robbery and were jailed at Birmingham Crown Court on 8 June.

Det Con Laurence Green said: "The level of threats and violence they used against this vulnerable lady was grotesque - she escaped with minor bruising but it could have been much worse."