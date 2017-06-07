Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chevaze McGregor has admitted murdering his partner's son

A man has admitted murdering his two-year-old stepson, who suffered more than 100 injuries including a fractured skull and ribs.

Chevaze McGregor, 27, abused Jeremiah Regis-Ngawah over a period of months, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

The child was found by police and paramedics at an address in Wolverhampton in November.

The boy's mother, Sindyann Regis, 25, had previously admitted allowing the toddler's death.

McGregor believed in physical chastisement to "toughen children up" and used his fists and items such as a belt and a rod to discipline Jeremiah, West Midlands Police said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Chevaze McGregor inflicted more than 100 injuries on the youngster over a period of months

More stories from across Birmingham and the Black Country

At a previous hearing, the court heard Jeremiah was found with head and body injuries when police and paramedics were called to an address in High Street, Wednesfield on 20 November.

The toddler, who had also suffered a bite wound, died in hospital the next day.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sindyann Regis previously admitted allowing her son's death

A post-mortem examination showed he died of abdominal peritonitis caused by blunt force trauma.

Det Insp Warren Hines, from the force's homicide team, said: "McGregor was a controlling, manipulative and violent individual.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jeremiah Regis-Ngawah murder: Police speak of 'brutal' treatment

"We believe the fatal assault was inflicted a couple of days before and Jeremiah was left in agony until he succumbed to peritonitis.

"Evidence shows that Jeremiah had defensive wounds to his hands and arms, which shows he tried to shield himself from the beatings."

Regis and McGregor, both of High Street, Wednesfield, will be sentenced at a later date.