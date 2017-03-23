Image copyright Holy Family Catholic Primary School Image caption The school Twitter account published a photo of the children there shortly before the terrorist incident on Westminster Bridge unfolded

Pupils left locked in Parliament during the Westminster attack have been praised for their bravery by an MP.

The group from Holy Family Catholic Primary School in Small Heath, Birmingham were on a school trip when the attack took place.

Some on Twitter described the children singing during the wait.

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips said she was "very very proud" to represent them and described the group as "a credit" to the school.

The children, along with a host of MPs and other visitors, were left stuck in the Parliament building as police secured the area.

Labour MP Ms Phillips tweeted on Thursday that she would visit the school to deliver each of them a letter.

The letter, which she posted to Twitter, reads: "To say that I was proud to be your Member of Parliament would be an understatement.

"Each of you were so calm, so well behaved and so good natured in a situation that could have been very difficult."

It added: "The sight of your waving at us and smiling at us while we were worried made us all feel better and helped us to remember the reasons why we go to the House of Commons to defend and care for people just like you."