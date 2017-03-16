Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Zakir Nawaz (pictured with his wife, Georgia) died in September

A man has been jailed after a fatal stabbing in a Birmingham street following a traffic accident.

Waseem Raja Azram, 29, admitted violent disorder following the death of Zakir Nawaz, 22, who was found injured in Washwood Heath on 10 September.

Azram, of Ward End Close, Ward End, was jailed for two years. The prosecution at Birmingham Crown Court offered no evidence on a murder charge.

West Midlands Police said they were still looking for Mr Nawaz's killer.