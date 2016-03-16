A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 59-year-old woman was stabbed.

Matthew Bennett, 31, allegedly stabbed the woman multiple times at a house in Blaydon Avenue, Sutton Coldfield.

She was taken to hospital after the attack at 19:30 GMT on Monday and is in a critical but stable condition.

Mr Bennett, also of Blaydon Avenue, Sutton Coldfield, was remanded by Birmingham magistrates and will appear at the city's crown court on 15 April.

