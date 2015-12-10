Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Dylan Jackson will serve a life sentence following the murder of Herman Simpson

A man who stabbed a former music teacher to death before going on the run has been handed a life sentence.

Dylan Jackson, 20, of Crosby Close, Wolverhampton, killed 46-year-old Herman 'Louis' Simpson following a pre-arranged drug deal.

The attack took place at Mr Simpson's home in Wolverhampton on 13 April.

Jackson was arrested in Bath on 29 April and will now serve a minimum of 16 years in prison.

He had been found guilty of murder by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court last month.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Herman Simpson was found stabbed to death in a Wolverhampton bedsit

Police said they believed Jackson arrived at Mr Simpson's home for a pre-arranged heroin deal before robbing and stabbing his victim.

In a statement released after Jackson was found guilty, Sylvia Simpson, mother of Mr Simpson, paid tribute to her son, who had a history of drug dependency.

"We have nothing but positive memories of him as a loving brother, father and caring son," he said.