Image copyright PAv Dhande Image caption The road was sealed off following the accident

Four children and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries when they were struck by a car in Birmingham.

Two girls, believed to be aged 12 and seven, and two boys, believed to be aged 14 and four, were struck in Handsworth at about 12:00 BST.

The four children, along with a woman in her 30s, were hit near the junction of Grove Lane and Antrobus Road.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, police said.

The five casualties suffered serious head injuries. The four-year-old boy and seven year-old girl were given life support at the scene.

The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, while the children were taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The incident happened near the junction of Grove Lane and Antrobus Road

Five ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

An ambulance service spokesman paid tribute to the professionalism of staff "at what was an extremely difficult and distressing incident".

A man who lives nearby told the BBC he had arrived after the incident and found a "very frightening" scene, with casualties on the ground and many police on the scene.

He said a witness told him the casualties had got off a bus and were trying to cross the road when the incident happened.