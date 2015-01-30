Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Police released an image of a man whom officers say may have "important information"

A man who is believed to have stabbed a woman with a needle outside Birmingham New Street station is being sought by police.

A CCTV image of a man officers said might have "important information" has been released.

The 22-year-old victim had just left the station when a man walked past, stabbing her arm in Stephenson Street.

She was left with a puncture wound following the incident at about 08:30 GMT on Christmas Eve.

She was stabbed "with what appeared to be a needle", British Transport Police (BTP) said.

PC Don Whyte said immediately after the attack the assailant "walked off hurriedly, leaving his victim with a small puncture wound".

He said: "Understandably, the woman was extremely distressed by this incident."