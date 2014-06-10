Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Susan Buckley will serve a minimum of 17 years in jail

A woman who murdered her partner on Christmas Day by starting a fire in his flat has been told she must serve at least 17 years in jail.

Susan Buckley, 57, was convicted on Friday at Wolverhampton Crown Court of murdering Geoffrey Carter, 58, of South Street Gardens, Walsall.

Buckley, who lived at a separate address in the same street, attacked Mr Carter after a drunken argument.

She received her life sentence after a five-day trial.

Mr Carter died in hospital from smoke inhalation and was also found to have two knife wounds on his arms and a black eye.

The court heard the pair had been in an on-off relationship for more than 20 years.

They had argued on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day about a present she had been given.

The court heard Buckley had set light to clothing at the home of Mr Carter, who died in hospital about an hour after being rescued by fire crews.

Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Gary Plant, said: "If the fire hadn't been controlled as quickly as it was, the lives of others within the block could also have been taken."