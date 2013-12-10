Ambulance overturns on A449 Penn Road in Wolverhampton
An ambulance has overturned while responding to a 999 call.
It was racing to assist an unconscious patient at a nursing home and was using blue lights and sirens at the time, a police spokesman said.
Drivers were warned to avoid the A449 Penn Road in Wolverhampton following the accident, at the Muchall Road junction, at about 10:30 GMT.
The ambulance crew and a student paramedic were shaken but did not require hospital treatment.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said a further ambulance was immediately sent to the nursing home patient.
BBC Travel reported that congestion caused by the partial blockage of the road had been cleared.