Image caption A police investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway

An ambulance has overturned while responding to a 999 call.

It was racing to assist an unconscious patient at a nursing home and was using blue lights and sirens at the time, a police spokesman said.

Drivers were warned to avoid the A449 Penn Road in Wolverhampton following the accident, at the Muchall Road junction, at about 10:30 GMT.

The ambulance crew and a student paramedic were shaken but did not require hospital treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said a further ambulance was immediately sent to the nursing home patient.

BBC Travel reported that congestion caused by the partial blockage of the road had been cleared.