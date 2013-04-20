Thousands mark St George's Day in Birmingham

  • 20 April 2013

Thousands of people take part in St George's Day celebrations in Birmingham.

  • Three people dressed in the red and white of the England flag

    Thousands of people have taken part in St George's Day celebrations in Birmingham.

  • "St George and the dragon" with some visitors

    The celebrations took place on the Saturday closest to the patron saint of England's feast day on 23 April.

  • Punch and Judy show set

    The city centre's Chamberlain Square was transformed into a "beach" with deckchairs and Punch and Judy puppet shows.

  • Sweets on sale on a stand

    In Victoria Square there were stands selling traditional English food, including seaside rock.

  • An alpaca in the petting zoo

    Part of Victoria Square was turned into a petting zoo and there were also craft workshops and children's rides.

  • Cake in the Banqueting Suite of the Council House

    There was a rare opportunity for members of the public to visit the Banqueting Suite in the Council House, where traditional English afternoon tea was served.

  • Morris men standing by the "beach"

    John Cotton, city council cabinet member for social cohesion, said the occasion was a "wonderful opportunity for people in Birmingham to join together to celebrate England’s rich heritage".

