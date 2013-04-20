Thousands mark St George's Day in Birmingham
Thousands of people take part in St George's Day celebrations in Birmingham.
Thousands of people have taken part in St George's Day celebrations in Birmingham.
The celebrations took place on the Saturday closest to the patron saint of England's feast day on 23 April.
The city centre's Chamberlain Square was transformed into a "beach" with deckchairs and Punch and Judy puppet shows.
In Victoria Square there were stands selling traditional English food, including seaside rock.
Part of Victoria Square was turned into a petting zoo and there were also craft workshops and children's rides.
There was a rare opportunity for members of the public to visit the Banqueting Suite in the Council House, where traditional English afternoon tea was served.
John Cotton, city council cabinet member for social cohesion, said the occasion was a "wonderful opportunity for people in Birmingham to join together to celebrate England’s rich heritage".