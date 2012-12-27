Passengers faced delays of up to 90 minutes after signalling problems left trains at a standstill at Birmingham International station.

Rail operators said normal services resumed between New Street and Birmingham International at 21:00 GMT.

Network Rail engineers fixed the problem on Thursday afternoon, but trains continued to face delays for several hours.

Cross Country, Virgin Trains and London Midland services were all affected.

People travelling between Four Oaks and Longbridge, via Birmingham New Street, were also able to use National Express West Midlands buses, National Rail said.

Chiltern's services from Birmingham to London Marylebone continued as normal.

Services from Birmingham New Street were also delayed earlier, with London Midland and Virgin Trains reporting congestion at the station with limited platforms available after engineering work.

London Midland passengers also had to put up with a broken-down train at Coventry which led to a suspension of services between Coventry and Nuneaton.