Image caption Ben Morutare had attended a birthday party on the night he was stabbed

Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with violent disorder after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed.

Ben Morutare, from Walsall, died in hospital after being stabbed in the leg outside the Smethwick Home Guard and Old Comrades Club on 28 July.

One of the youths, both 17 and from Ladywood, was also charged with perverting the course of justice at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court.

Another 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

The boy was being questioned by West Midlands Police.

A fourth 17-year-old, from Ladywood, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court in August charged with Ben's murder.