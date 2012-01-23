A Birmingham man has been given a hospital order after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of his mother.

Anita Young, 72, was found at her home in Moor Pool Avenue, Harborne, in July, with severe face and neck injuries.

Her son, 45-year-old Karl Young, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday and will be detained indefinitely in a secure unit.

Det Sgt Harry May said Young had been suffering from a serious mental illness.

"He had mistakenly thought she was trying to have him sectioned to a mental health hospital.

"She was in fact attempting to seek help for Karl as his mental health was relapsing.

"This was an extremely sad and tragic incident and our sympathy goes out to the family who I hope can now start to put this horrendous ordeal behind them and attempt to rebuild their lives."