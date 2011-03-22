Staff at the University of Birmingham have joined colleagues across the country in strike action.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) were taking action over changes to their pension scheme.

The UCU said the dispute centred on attempts to raise the retirement age, increase contributions and end the final salary element of the scheme for new joiners.

The Employers Pensions Forum has said the strike is damaging to students.

Another day of action is also planned on Thursday when members in another pension scheme are expected to join the walkout.