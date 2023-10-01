Berkshire weekly round-up: 25 September - 1 October 2023
Sir Alok Sharma's announcement that he will not stand at the next general election was among our most read stories this week in Berkshire
A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Berkshire and South Today.
We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.
Alok Sharma MP to stand down at next election
COP26 President Sir Alok Sharma has announced he will not stand at the next general election.
The Conservative MP for Reading West said he had informed the constituency association he did not wish to be a candidate for the revised seat of Reading West & Mid Berkshire.
He recently criticised Rishi Sunak's announcement of exemptions and delays to several key green policies.
Hundreds of speeding fines issued after car meet
More than 300 speeding tickets are on their way to drivers who went to an unauthorised car meet.
The large gathering saw about 250 vehicles gather at Mereoak Park and Ride car park in Reading on 17 September.
Wokingham Borough Council described it as "one of the biggest" car meets in recent years.
Sunak calls for focus on football club ownership
The prime minister has said there needs to be "more focus" on football club ownership as he was questioned about Reading FC's financial decline.
Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire's Andrew Peach, Rishi Sunak said he had "enormous sympathy" for fans after their team was relegated last season.
Mr Sunak's comment came as he was speaking during a round of BBC local radio interviews.
Man says mould forces him to rig up outdoor shower
A man says he has been left showering in his garden after a dispute with his social housing landlord over repairs.
Jonathan Godsell, from Bracknell, Berkshire, said he could not shower for three months after mould left the wet room in his flat unusable and he was forced to rig up a makeshift outdoor shower.
Landlord Silva Homes said it had attempted to fix the problems.
Beatles guitar string sold at auction for £1,600
A guitar string believed to have been used by Sir Paul McCartney at the height of The Beatles' fame has been sold at an auction for £1,600.
The Epiphone acoustic string was won in a competition in 1965 and sent to a fan following the Rubber Soul recording sessions.
It sold at Special Auction Services (SAS) in Newbury, Berkshire.
