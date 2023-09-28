Reading: Mother makes fresh appeal for missing teen
- Published
The mother of a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a week has said she just wants to know he is safe.
Ajmal was last seen in Reading, Berkshire on 21 September.
The teenager is described as being around 5ft tall, with short hair and is thought to be wearing a black jacket and a blue tracksuit.
Thames Valley Police have launched a fresh appeal for information and have asked anyone who sees Ajmal to call 999.
Inspector Elliot Male said the force was becoming increasingly concerned for the boy's welfare.
Appealing directly to Ajmal, his mother said: "You're not in any trouble. We're all worried about you, we just want to know you're safe."
"Please come home," she added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.