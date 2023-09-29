Reading football fans report stewards 'groping' at match
Three Reading Football Club fans have told the BBC they were sexually assaulted by stewards.
The male fans claim they were touched inappropriately during body searches before the match against Bolton on 16 September at the SCL Stadium.
Thames Valley Police confirmed it is investigating five reports of sexual assault at the match.
A force spokesperson said victims "all reported being touched inappropriately over their clothing".
The match happened days after the club had three points deducted for failing to comply with an English Football League (EFL) request regarding wages.
This led to increased security measures, due to rumours of a protest against the club's owner, Dai Yongge.
The protest went ahead, with fans throwing tennis balls onto the pitch during the Bolton game.
One fan, who wanted to remain anonymous and has not yet reported his experience to police, told the BBC: "At first I was so shocked.
"I've had many pat downs going into grounds and sometimes a steward can go a bit close for comfort, but this really caught me off guard."
The fan said he asked the guard what he was doing and the guard responded by "giggling like he found it to be some sort of joke".
He added: "I thought maybe the club had told stewards to be a bit more thorough with the searches, due to the protests, but I guess this guy took it too far."
A second fan, who has reported his experience to police, said he reacted to the search with "initial disbelief" and then "anger, more than anything".
He said: "I told the supervisor that [a steward] groped me, there were other people saying that. You heard it from quite a lot of places in the ground.
"It was worrying. There was too much of it that it wasn't a coincidence. It felt deliberate."
A third fan said he had heard similar reports from other fans as well. He said: "I was searched as normal on the legs and arms going into the ground, but then touched further down.
"I think the reasoning for it was to do with trying to hide tennis balls for the protest at the Bolton game. However, was still unacceptable to do what they did."
A club spokesperson previously said: "Reading Football Club and the relevant external agencies have been openly assisting the police with their further investigation of these complaints."
The club has not yet responded to the specific allegations made by the fans who have spoken to the BBC.
