Reading school put in lockdown after men 'try to enter'
A school was put into lockdown after two men reportedly tried to enter through the main doors, police said.
Staff acted to quickly secure Universal Technical College (UTC) in Reading at lunchtime on Wednesday and said the alleged men were unsuccessful in gaining entry.
Officers received a call from the school at 13:05 BST and searched the local area but no arrests were made.
Thames Valley Police is carrying out further inquiries.
The college, which teaches students between Year 10 and 13, said the two unknown individuals failed to access the building through the main entrance in Crescent Road, or any other external entrances.
A spokesperson said the school implemented the lockdown following advice from Thames Valley Police.
"At no point was any student or member of staff in danger, and we have made sure students feel safe when leaving the building.
"We're very proud of the way our students and staff dealt with the lockdown, maintaining calm and a professional environment, and we will provide support for all our community in the coming days," they added.
