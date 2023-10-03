Reading charity crowdfunding to set up training brewery
A charity is hoping to raise £25,000 to set up a training brewery for adults with learning disabilities and autism.
The Count Me In Collective is a group of disabled and non-disabled people in Reading who have been brewing their own beer.
It was founded by Becky and John Whinnerah, inspired by their own children who have complex needs.
Mrs Whinnerah said it was her "ultimate dream" to help disabled adults gain work skills.
The charity recently partnered with the Elusive Brewery, a microbrewery in Wokingham, and held two training days that resulted in two beers being developed - called Count Me In and Stand Up and Be Counted.
Mr and Mrs Whinnerah, who have run pubs in the past, now want to set up the Count Me In Collective's own brewery offering training in beer-making, and ultimately employment opportunities.
'Life-changing'
Mrs Whinnerah said: "We are seeing more and more of this in bakeries, cafes, hospitality, so I couldn't see why it couldn't be applied to brewing.
"For us its personal - two of our three children are disabled, one is autistic and the other has complex needs - it makes you think very long-term."
Fewer than 22% of autistic adults are presently employed in the UK, dropping to about 5% for those with learning disabilities, according to the Office for National Statistics.
A crowdfunding appeal is being launched to allow the charity to buy the equipment it would need to set-up its own brewery.
Ms Whinnerah said: "Hopefully the beer we create and sell will sustain us in the long run.
"I'm exhausted as a parent-carer, but then I think back to that first training session, where I met our first trainee Matthew and I remember his whole face lit up and he told me it was life-changing.
"It's moments like [when] I wake up and am proud of our venture."
