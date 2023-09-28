Reading FC: Sunak calls for focus on football club ownership
- Published
The prime minister has said there needs to be "more focus" on football club ownership as he was questioned about Reading FC's financial decline.
Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire's Andrew Peach, Rishi Sunak said he had "enormous sympathy" for fans after their team was relegated last season.
He said a detailed government paper on club ownership had been published.
The Royals have been docked four points this season for late wage payments by owner Dai Yongge.
Mr Dai is also facing a football misconduct charge for failing to deposit funds.
Announcing the charge on 20 September, the Football League said it followed "repeated failings in meeting the club's funding requirements".
The prime minister was speaking during a round of BBC local radio interviews ahead of the Conservative Party conference which starts on Sunday.
Mr Peach said: "An overwhelming number of listeners want me to ask you about our football club, relegated last season.
"Do you think there needs to be tighter rules on football ownership and an independent regulator, whose first case could be ours?"
Mr Sunak said: "I have enormous sympathy. My own home town club Southampton also got relegated so it's not a fun experience.
"We need to have more focus on these issues... making sure that we have owners that are appropriate."
He declined a tongue-in-cheek suggestion from Mr Peach that he should buy Reading FC.
In February, the government published a white paper on football governance, including plans for a new independent regulator along with an "enhanced" suitability test for club owners.
Reading FC has said Mr Dai remains "committed" to the club and is still actively looking for new investors to help provide financial stability.
The Chinese owner has put well over £200m into the club, according to former Royals chairman John Madejski.
