A308: Speed limit through Bray to drop to 30mph after accidents
A speed limit along a stretch of road with a history of numerous accidents is to be lowered, a council has agreed.
The A308 through Bray from Monkey Island Lane and the M4 motorway bridge between Windsor and Maidenhead will be dropped from 40mph to 30mph.
Transport chiefs at the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said the stretch saw an injury accident about every three to four months.
The change was agreed at the council's cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
The topic was brought before cabinet following requests from residents and Bray Parish Council.
Transport lead councillor Geoff Hill said the road accident rate on the route was his "primary consideration" for bringing the report before cabinet.
He said: "There is on this road an injury accident approximately every three to four months. That is quite high. Sooner or later there could be a fatal accident on this road with the current speed limit.
"This road has become progressively more urbanised - it's not the road it was maybe 40 or 30 years ago when the speed limit was first set."
The report had forecast high non-compliance should the change go ahead, along with concerns around an increase in speeding complaints eating into council and police resources.
But earlier this month the Place Overview and Scrutiny Panel overwhelmingly voted to recommend cutting to 30mph on the route after hearing safety fears from residents around the existing 40mph limit.
Councillor Suzanne Cross told cabinet the speed limit reduction had "strong support" from residents in the community.
