Sheldon Lewcock death: Man appears in court accused of murder
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a cyclist who died after being hit by a van.
Sheldon Lewcock, 19, died in hospital on 9 August 2022, five days after the crash in Tilehurst, Berkshire.
Ryan Willicombe appeared before Reading magistrates on charges including murder, death by dangerous driving and attempted grievous bodily harm.
The 18-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on Thursday.
Mr Willicombe, of Home Straight, Newbury, has also been charged with driving without insurance and failing to report an accident.
Previously, Mr Lewcock's mother paid tribute to her "beautiful boy" whose smile "lit up the room".
