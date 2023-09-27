Reading Festival: CCTV image released in rape investigation

CCTV image released in relation to rape – Reading FestivalTVP
Police have released the CCTV image of a man they believe could have vital information

A CCTV image of a man has been released as part of a rape investigation at Reading Festival.

Thames Valley Police is investigating the rape of a woman in her tent at the festival between midnight and 02:45 BST on 27 August.

The force is appealing for the man in the image to come forward to help with its inquiries.

Investigating officer Det Con Natasha Black said the man pictured "could have vital information about the offence."

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is asked to contact the force.

