Bracknell man says mould forces him to rig up outdoor shower
- Published
A man says he has been left showering in his garden after a dispute with his social housing landlord over repairs.
Jonathan Godsell, from Bracknell, Berkshire, said he could not shower for three months after mould and rot left the wet room in his flat unusable.
The 49-year-old said he was forced to rig up a makeshift outdoor shower, using a sink and a tarpaulin for privacy.
Landlord Silva Homes said it had attempted to fix the problems.
Mr Godsell told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "I've had six visits of different people coming to look at the problem but I just feel like they're fobbing me off all the time.
"I washed my hair and my face in a sink, and my armpits with a flannel but I didn't have a shower for three months until I set that shower up outside. And it was incredible to feel clean again."
Mr Godsell said he moved to the flat at The Croft in Priestwood at the end of May after health problems left him needing a more accessible bathroom.
However, he said he found rotten walls behind the tiling in the wet room.
"When I moved in, there was that horrible, damp musty smell," he explained, adding: "It seems like everywhere I look I come across more mould."
In a statement, Silva Homes said: "Several attempts have been made to book appointments with the customer to carry these [repairs] out.
"Unfortunately, we have faced challenging circumstances in gaining access and our team are continuing to try and work with the customer to remedy the situation."
