Reading car meet: More than 300 caught by speed camera
- Published
More than 300 speeding tickets are on there way to drivers who went to an unauthorised car meet.
The large gathering saw about 250 vehicles gather at Mereoak Park and Ride car park in Reading on Sunday 17 September.
The drivers were all caught by a nearby speed camera.
Police and Wokingham Borough Council's anti-social behaviour team were sent to the meet, described by the authority as "one of the biggest in recent years".
Thames Valley Police said a few drivers were issued with Section 59 warning notices that mean their vehicles can be seized if they commit further anti-social behaviour.
A dozen drivers were given fixed penalty notices.
The force said officers "were met with a warm welcome from the majority of motorists, and we would like to thank you for this".
'No tolerance'
Wokingham Borough Council said: "We have no tolerance for unauthorised car meets as they negatively impact residents nearby, and will continue working with the police to stop them.
"We urge residents to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to Thames Valley Police."
Following a rise in the number of unauthorised car meets the authority brought in a Car Cruising Public Spaces Protection Order to curb meets in the area.
It means fines of up to £1,000 and £100 fixed penalty notices can be given out at unauthorised car meets by a police officer, police community support officer, or an accredited council officer.
