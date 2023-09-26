Reading pub closes after two violent attacks in a week
A pub has temporarily closed after it became the setting for two violent attacks in the space of a week.
A man was left in critical condition on 9 September after an attack at The White Eagle in Reading, which police cordoned off the following Wednesday.
The venue was sealed off again in the early hours of 16 September after a man in his 30s was rushed to hospital with injuries to his face.
Managers said they had shut the pub "voluntarily".
In a statement on Facebook, they posted: "In light of recent incidents, the management have taken the decision to voluntarily close The White Eagle Pub for upgrades and further staff training.
"We look forward to welcoming you back soon."
Both incidents at the venue in Oxford Road are being investigated by Thames Valley Police.Reading Borough Council has the power to review the licence of the premises, but it is not clear whether a licensing review will be held at this stage.A spokesperson for the council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The council's licensing team are obviously aware of the reported incidents.
"Our Thames Valley Police colleagues are treating it as a current and ongoing investigation and the council awaits those outcomes before any decision on a potential review would be considered."
