Sulhamstead: Motorcyclist dies after hitting tree
- Published
A man has died after his motorcycle left a road in Berkshire and hit a tree.
The crash happened on Shortheath Lane in Sulhamstead, near Reading, shortly before 18:00 BST on Saturday, Thames Valley Police said.
Officers said the rider was a 63-year-old man although he has not yet been formally identified.
Sgt Chris Pike appealed for witnesses or people with footage of the collision to get in touch.
