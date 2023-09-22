Five sexual assaults reported at Reading football game
Police have received multiple reports of sexual assaults at a football match.
Five sexual assaults were reported at the Reading FC v Bolton Wanderers FC match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in Berkshire on Saturday.
The victims all said they were touched "inappropriately" over their clothing, Thames Valley Police said.
The force added it takes "all reports of sexual assault extremely seriously" and urged victims to report them.
Witnesses are being encouraged to come forward.
