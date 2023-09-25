Reading's Oracle shopping centre stores shut to make way for flats
Shops and restaurants have closed at a town's shopping centre ahead of plans to add in hundreds of flats.
The Oracle opened in 1999, anchored by Debenhams and House of Fraser stores.
However, this month Reading Borough Council's planning committee approved a scheme to divide both department stores into three flexible units each.
Shortly after the plans were approved, restaurants Franco Manca and The Real Greek were shut.
This follows the earlier closure of Next Beauty & Home in the former Debenhams unit last month.
The closure of the shop and two restaurants clears the way for a 19-storey building containing up to 202 build-to-rent apartments.
At ground level, plans show the former Debenhams unit transformed to provide a restaurant, co-working space, a leisure unit and a retail unit.
These spaces would cover the lower and upper mall levels, with the rest of the floors turned into apartments.
On the opposite side of the river, developer Hammerson wants to build 247 apartments in a 16-storey building.
The plans have been divided into the former Debenhams unit, called Yield Hall Place 1, and Vue Cinema and restaurants building, called Yield Hall Place 2.
Planning documents for both schemes were submitted last December, with no date set for a decision.
To move ahead with Yield Hall Place 2, Vue, Browns, Miller & Carter, TGI Fridays and Cote Brasserie would all have to close.
A new cinema and single restaurant unit would be provided.
House of Fraser is also set to close on 4 November.
