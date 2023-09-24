Berkshire weekly round-up: 18 September - 24 September 2023
The father of murdered teenager Olly Stephens giving his reaction to the Online Safety Bill being passed by peers was among our most read stories this week in Berkshire
A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Berkshire and South Today.
We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.
Online Safety Bill's passing welcomed
The father of Olly Stephens - the 13-year-old murdered by two schoolboys - has welcomed a new law to make social media firms more responsible for users' safety.
Olly was ambushed and fatally stabbed in 2021 in Reading over a dispute on social media.
His dad Stuart Stephens told the BBC the Online Safety Bill, will be a "game-changer" when it receives royal assent.
Plastic wrapper recycling collection trial starts
Thousands of households in parts of a Reading have started a trial to recycle plastic bags and food wrappers.
More than 4,000 homes can throw away wrapping including crisp packets, cling film and all plastic bags.
Residents have to place the rubbish in specially provided blue bags that is collected as part of their normal recycling collection.
Oscar Wilde jail sale proceeds despite petition
The sale of the jail that once held Oscar Wilde is close to completing despite a petition against the plan gaining thousands of signatures.
Reading Borough Council and performing arts groups want the prison, which stopped being used as a jail in 2013, to be turned into an arts hub.
But the MoJ said the sale was expected to go through in the coming months.
'Eyesore' 5G mast planned near housing estate
An "eyesore" 5G mast could be built behind a housing estate.
Under plans submitted to Bracknell Forest Council, Cignal Infrastructure wants to build a 15m-high (49ft) pole behind houses at the Great Hollands estate in Bracknell, Berkshire.
Dozens of residents have written to the council to object, calling on it to refuse planning permission.
Plans announced to refresh aging town waterfront
Plans have been put forward to update and improve Newbury's ageing town wharf.
A survey found it was in a poor condition and had possible trip hazards at the water's edge.
West Berkshire Council commissioned the study, which suggested adding a new timber edge to the waterfront and refurbishing a historical crane.
