A34 Chieveley-Chilton: Delays after lorry crash leads to lane closure

A34 Berkshire lorry crashNational Highways
The lorry transporting a 24-tonne digger left the road and went down the embankment.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays on the A34 in Berkshire as one lane remains closed after a lorry carrying a digger crashed.

It left the northbound carriageway between junction 13 of the M4 near Chieveley and the A4185 near Chilton on Wednesday at about 16:45 BST.

The road was closed overnight to recover the lorry and its 24-tonne digger - one lane has since reopened.

Motorists are being urged to allow extra time or re-route their journey.

National Highways said the lane closure on the northbound carriageway was in place to repair a barrier.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by National Highways: East

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.