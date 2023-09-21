A34 Chieveley-Chilton: Delays after lorry crash leads to lane closure
Drivers have been warned to expect delays on the A34 in Berkshire as one lane remains closed after a lorry carrying a digger crashed.
It left the northbound carriageway between junction 13 of the M4 near Chieveley and the A4185 near Chilton on Wednesday at about 16:45 BST.
The road was closed overnight to recover the lorry and its 24-tonne digger - one lane has since reopened.
Motorists are being urged to allow extra time or re-route their journey.
National Highways said the lane closure on the northbound carriageway was in place to repair a barrier.
