Berkshire council hope to improve Newbury wharf after architect study
- Published
Plans have been put forward to update and improve an aging town wharf.
Landscape architects Adams and Sutherland led a survey into the area in Newbury, finding it was in a poor condition and had possible trip hazards at the water's edge.
West Berkshire Council commissioned the study, which suggested adding a new timber edge to the waterfront and refurbishing a historic crane.
There are also proposals to upgrade the peace garden by planting new trees.
The council arranged the feasibility study in April 2022 to look at how to transform the existing waterfront areas into a new public space for the town centre.
The improved timber edge will match what is already installed on the opposite bank.
Architects said the redecorating and repair of the crane would also improve its longevity.
