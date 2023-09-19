Bracknell Forest Council to agree site for autism school
A council is set to formally agree the location of a new school for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
Bracknell Forest councillors have been asked to approve the site at the Buckler's Park development in Crowthorne, Berkshire.
The facility, which will accommodate up to 100 pupils from reception to year 13, would be built on freehold land provided by developer Cala Homes.
If approved, it is hoped the school will be open by September 2026.
Grainne Siggins, executive director for people, said the site offered the "best option for both cost and timings".
Children and learning councillor Roy Bailey said: "Improving services and opportunities for children and young people with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) is a big priority and a new autistic spectrum disorder school will provide much needed provision."If the executive agrees the location on Tuesday, construction work could start as soon as the design and planning stages have been completed.
In March, Bracknell Forest Council was criticised in an Ofsted report for the way it dealt with children with special needs or disabilities.
