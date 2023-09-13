Raac: Reading's Hexagon theatre stays open after concrete concerns
- Published
A large regional theatre is set to stay open despite the building containing potentially hazardous concrete.
Reading Borough Council confirmed reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was used in the construction of the Hexagon in 1977.
But it said inspections suggested there was no reason the venue should not remain "fully operational".
The authority said checks would continue over the autumn as it sought ongoing advice from engineers.
The Hexagon, the Berkshire town's main theatre venue, was built when Raac was commonly used.
It is a cheaper and more lightweight than standard concrete but carries a risk of deterioration that can be potentially dangerous.
