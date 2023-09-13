Reading: Teenage girl seriously hurt after being hit by bus
A teenage girl is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus near a college.
She was struck on the A329 King's Road near Reading College on Tuesday afternoon.
Thames Valley Police said the girl's injuries were not believed to be life threatening.
The road was closed in both directions for several hours, but has since reopened. The force said an investigation was ongoing.
