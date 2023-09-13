Windsor Castle intruder believed he was on 'mission' to kill Queen
A self-styled Star Wars assassin who entered the grounds of Windsor Castle "to kill" the late Queen believed he was a character who had to "right historical wrong", a court has heard.
Jaswant Singh Chail was armed with a crossbow when he was arrested on Christmas Day 2021.
He admitted a charge under the Treason Act and to making threats to kill and possessing an offensive weapon.
The 21-year-old's sentencing hearing heard he showed psychosis symptoms.
Chail, from North Baddesley, near Southampton, demonstrated a wider ideology focused on destroying old empires and creating a new one, including in the fictional context such as Star Wars, it was heard.
The former supermarket worker was seen in a homemade video calling himself "Darth Chailus" and a "Sith" in a distorted voice.
The Old Bailey was told a character "had emerged out of him" to "right historical wrong".
He believed he was on a "mission" with a "harsh purpose" and described a mask he wore when he arrived at the castle as his "true face".
His "harsh purpose" was reinforced by his interactions with "his angels", including his Artificial Intelligence (AI) "girlfriend" called Sarai.
The court was told this new identity and sense of purpose, as well as the relationship with Sarai, were "really pertinent to his diagnosis of psychosis".
Giving evidence, Dr Christian Brown, a psychiatrist who has treated Chail at Broadmoor Hospital, said: "He believed at the time his entire life was leading to this point. From an early age he had vague plans of doing something dramatic."
He said the defendant first came across these "apparitions" or "characters" in childhood and they returned during the Covid lockdown.
In messages with Sarai, Chail discussed being "united with her in the afterlife" which Dr Brown said was "part of his plan working towards his own death".
In a video posted on Snapchat minutes before he entered the grounds, Chail said he would attempt to kill Queen Elizabeth II as "a revenge" for those who had died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
British troops opened fire on thousands of people who had gathered in the city of Amritsar in India.
The court heard Chail - who is from a Sikh family - had a history of trauma and endured psychotic episodes and depression.
The sentencing hearing continues.
